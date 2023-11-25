MP youth studying in US dies while vacationing in Brazil under mysterious circumstances

A student from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, who was studying in California in the United States died in Brazil under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

The deceased, identified as one Navjot Singh (23) was a resident of village Netwas of Kolasar tensil in Shivpuri district. Singh has gone to study BBA rom an institute in California, USA some two months back and had reportedly gone to Brazil with some of his colleagues on a trip 3 days ago.

Singh reportedly caught malaria and his health deteriorated dramatically while being treated in Brazil.

He died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Singh's grieving family including his father Tej Singh alias Shera, who is reportedly associated with Congress stated that the exact cause of his son's death is yet to be known. His daughter Navdeep Kaur (25) is studying CA in UK and son Navjot had taken admission in California just 2 months back.

Tej Singh has urged the government and administration for help in bringing back the dead body of his son to perform last rites in Shivpuri. The district administration of Shivpuri has assured all possible help to the family of Singh.

Collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary has promised to provide all possible help to the family. As soon as the information was received, Choudhary instructed the Kolaras SDM to meet the family and cooperate with them on anything they might need help with.