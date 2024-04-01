No physical excavation by ASI allowed in MP's Bhojshala-Kamala mosque complex, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that no physical excavation should be undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex, LiveLaw reported.

The apex court issued notice on a plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order which directed the Archeological Survey of India to conduct a survey in the disputed site "Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid".

The Supreme Court in an interim direction said that no action should be taken without its permission on the basis of the outcome of the ASI survey.