Homeindiamadhya pradesh

No physical excavation by ASI allowed in MP's Bhojshala-Kamala mosque complex, Supreme Court rules

The apex court was hearing a plea against the Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing ASI to conduct a survey at the complex.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 07:56 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that no physical excavation should be undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex, LiveLaw reported.

The apex court was hearing a plea against the Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing ASI to conduct a survey at the complex.

The apex court issued notice on a plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order which directed the Archeological Survey of India to conduct a survey in the disputed site "Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid".

The Supreme Court in an interim direction said that no action should be taken without its permission on the basis of the outcome of the ASI survey.

"It is meant clear that no physical excavation should be taken which will change the character of the premises in question", the court ruled.

More to follow...

(Published 01 April 2024, 07:56 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya Pradesh

