On Yoga Day eve, video shows MP CM Mohan Yadav doing ‘asanas’ with ease

Bhopal: A day ahead of the International Day of Yoga, a video released by the staff of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday showed him performing challenging yogic exercises.

The CM will take part in the state-level function to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 (Friday) at the Lal Parade Ground here, an official said.

In the video, Yadav performs difficult exercises like ‘bakasana’ and ‘sirsasana’ with a steady body.