Opportunism for power at its peak: Digvijaya Singh on Nitish Kumar's return to NDA camp

Indore: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A to form a new government with the BJP, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh claimed that 'opportunism' for power was at its peak.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying 'things were not working well' for him in the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he dumped less than 18 months ago.

Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, capped days of high political drama and blame game. It is also seen as a big setback for the opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.