Places linked to Krishna will be developed as pilgrimage sites, says Madhya Pradesh CM

"After 500 years of struggle, a temple could be built on Ram Janmabhoomi. Madhya Pradesh has a deeper connection with Ayodhya because it is said that Babar destroyed the 2,000-year-old Ram temple.....The demolished temple had been built by Vikramaditya, the emperor of the ancient city of Ujjain in the Malwa region of the state," Yadav said.