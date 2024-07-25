Poor labourer strikes it rich with diamond haul in Panna mine

Bhopal: Raju Gond, a poor tribal labourer, was excavating a piece of land in Krishna Kalyanpur, on the outskirts of Panna, that he had taken on lease from the Madhya Pradesh mining department two months ago.

But something unusual happened on Wednesday morning when he stumbled upon a semi-shiny rock covered with earth. He knew it was not a simple rock as he had been excavating the Panna soil for over 10 years. It was a 19.22 carat diamond, worth between Rs 80 lakh and

Rs 1 crore!

The Ahirgunwa resident, who is also a part-time tractor driver, had been mining small patches of land he took on lease during the monsoon season, when there is not much work, for the past 10 years.

Precious rock

Raju, accompanied by his father, Chunwada Gond, and brother, has now deposited the precious rock at the state mining office in the joint collectorate of Panna.