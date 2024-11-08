Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Post Bandhavgarh tusker deaths, MP to use satellite collars to track elephants

The state government has been announcing a slew of measures following the deaths of pachyderms last month.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 08:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 08:50 IST
elephantBandhavgarhMadhya Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us