IAS Rajesh Rajora appointed additional chief secretary to MP CM

Bhopal: Senior IAS officer Dr Rajesh Rajora has been appointed additional chief secretary (ACS) to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, an official said.

Sanjay Kumar Shukla, a 1994 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the principal secretary to the CM, the official said on Tuesday.

Rajora, an officer of the 1990 batch, will also continue to hold charge of vice chairperson of the Narmada Valley Development Department and Water Resources Department, among others, an official said.