JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Ram temple consecration: MP govt declares half-day holiday for its offices on January 22

The state government issued a notification late on Thursday night regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 09:27 IST

Follow Us

Bhopal: All government offices and institutions in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Friday.

The state government issued a notification late on Thursday night regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22, they said.

All offices and institutes of state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 so that people of the state can participate in the celebrations, the notification said.

The central government on Thursday announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 January 2024, 09:27 IST)
India NewsAyodhya Ram MandirMadhya PradeshCentral governmentModi Government

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT