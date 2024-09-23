Rewa solar power plant included in Harvard University case study: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: The world's largest ultra mega solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has been included as a case study for the ideal management by the prestigious Harvard University, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

He said Madhya Pradesh is progressing rapidly to emerge as a solar energy-rich state under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"The world's largest Rewa ultra mega Solar Power Project has become functional. It has been included as a case study by Harvard University in terms of an ideal example of excellent management operations," the CMO stated.