Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Ram-Ram' tweet sparks speculation over Madhya Pradesh CM post

Bhopal: A tweet by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying “Ram Ram to all” from his X account on Saturday raised speculations if it was the end of his long inning as CM of the state. The tweet was, however, later deleted.

The suspense over the next CM in the state after BJP's landslide victory is likely to end after the BJP legislative party meeting scheduled at 7 pm on Monday. The name of the next CM is likely to be announced after the meeting.

Party’s central leadership has already announced a 3-member Observer Committee comprising Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP national OBC Morcha president K Laxman and national secretary Asha Lakra for the meeting with newly elected MLAs and to declare a new CM of the state.