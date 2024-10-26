Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son hits back after Congress veteran Digvijaya gives him advice

After a speech of Kartikey at a rally in bypoll-bound Budhni in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, in which he warned people that the area would pay a heavy price if the BJP did not win, the Congress veteran took to X and said he should learn from his father Shivraj Singh Chouhan and avoid such remarks.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 04:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 04:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChouhanDigvijaya Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us