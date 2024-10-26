Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son hits back after Congress veteran Digvijaya gives him advice
After a speech of Kartikey at a rally in bypoll-bound Budhni in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, in which he warned people that the area would pay a heavy price if the BJP did not win, the Congress veteran took to X and said he should learn from his father Shivraj Singh Chouhan and avoid such remarks.
कार्तिकये अभी से इस प्रकार का भाषण ना दो। अपने पिता @ChouhanShivraj जी से सीखो। लोकतंत्र में सरकार और विपक्ष दोनों मिल कर भारत निर्माण में सहयोग करते हैं। १० साल तक मैं मुख्य मंत्री रहा लेकिन मैंने इस प्रकार की भाषा का कभी उपयोग नहीं किया आपके पिता गवाह हैं। पंचायत राज क़ानून में… https://t.co/BPi5neHNgy