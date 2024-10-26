Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son hits back after Congress veteran Digvijaya gives him advice

After a speech of Kartikey at a rally in bypoll-bound Budhni in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, in which he warned people that the area would pay a heavy price if the BJP did not win, the Congress veteran took to X and said he should learn from his father Shivraj Singh Chouhan and avoid such remarks.