SP replaces Khajuraho LS candidate, gives ticket to former MLA Meera Yadav

Meera Yadav will take on Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief and sitting MP VD Sharma. Polls on the seat, which is the only one allotted in the state to the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP by the Congress under an agreement between the two parties, will take place on April 26.