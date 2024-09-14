Speeding truck mows down 16 cows in Madhya Pradesh; two held

Chhatarpur: A speeding truck ran over 16 cows in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, and two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, an official said on Saturday.

Five bovines were also injured in the accident near Kaidi village on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road around 11 pm on Friday, the official said.

The authorities received information that an unidentified vehicle had mowed down cows, following which a police team reached the spot and sent the injured animals to a veterinary hospital, police said.