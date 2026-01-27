<p>Maihar: In a shocking incident, students of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district were served the special Republic Day mid-day meal on scraps of waste paper and torn pages from old notebooks, instead of plates.</p>.<p>After video clips of the incident went viral, the district administration has ordered action, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The video shows students sitting on the floor and eating halwa-puri served to them on torn pages from old notebooks and books. The incident occurred at the Government High School in Bhatigwan.</p>.<p>Taking cognisance, Public Relations Officer for Satna and Maihar, Rajesh Singh, said strict action has been initiated.</p>.Two wagons of goods train derail near railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur.<p>Based on the investigation report received from District Project Coordinator (DPC) Vishnu Tripathi, a proposal for suspending the in-charge Principal of the Government High School, Sunil Kumar Tripathi, has been forwarded to the Commissioner, Rewa.</p>.<p>Additionally, the salary of contract employee, BRC Pradeep Singh, has been deducted for one month.</p>.<p>Singh said the Maihar collector has issued a show-cause notice to the District Panchayat's Midday Meal Branch in-charge and DPC Tripathi for negligence.</p>.<p>The incident evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress party.</p>.<p>Former Women's Commission member and Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Sangeeta Sharma slammed the BJP government.</p>.<p>"This is the bitter truth of the midday meal that children were served food on scrap paper in the Maihar district.</p>.<p>"Is this your good governance and sensitive government?" Sharma stated on X while targeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. </p>