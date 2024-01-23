Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah at Kuno National Park

The number of cubs in the KNP has increased to seven now, with six of them born in this month alone. This has been a mixed month for India's cheetah project as it saw the birth of six cubs and the death of a Namibian cheetah, Shaurya, at the KNP on January 16. Since March 2023, seven adult cheetahs, including Shaurya, have died in the park due to various reasons.

This has taken the total fatality count of felines, including three cubs, to 10 at the KNP. The seven adult cheetahs - three females and four males - who died at the park were Sasha, Uday, Daksha, Tejas, Suraj, Dhatri and Shaurya. While the first six fatalities occurred in a period of six months - from March to August last year, Shaurya died last week. One of the four cubs born to translocated Namibian cheetah Jwala died on May 23, 2023, and two others two days later.