Two Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders suspended for 'indiscipline' for giving warm welcome to Vijayvargiya

The notice issued by the Congress to city unit president Surjit Singh Chaddha and district unit president Sadashiv Yadav said welcoming such a person, who killed the democratic values in the city of Maa Ahilya and shamed the city in the country and abroad by snatching the right to vote from the people of Indore, in Gandhi Bhawan (the District Congress Committee office of Indore) came under the category of indiscipline.