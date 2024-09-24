Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Two minor siblings drown in stream in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

The siblings ventured into the deep water while taking bath and drowned, Salsalai police station in-charge Janak Singh Rawat said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 05:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Shajapur, MP: Two brothers, aged 8 and 10, drowned while taking bath in a stream in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Monday in Malikhedi village, located 40 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The siblings ventured into the deep water while taking bath and drowned, Salsalai police station in-charge Janak Singh Rawat said.

On Monday evening, a woman informed the villagers after seeing a person floating in the stream, he said.

Later, the villagers informed police. The two minors were subsequently pulled out of the water and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family on Tuesday after post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2024, 05:52 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshDrowningShajapur

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT