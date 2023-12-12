WATCH | New MP CM-designate Mohan Yadav shows off sword skills

The new Madhya Pradesh CM-designate, however, has courted controversy in the past with his statements on divorcees, likening their situation to Sita's in the Ramayan. His statements in the 2020 by-poll also saw the saffron party member get a rap from the Election Commission, which had banned him from holding public rallies and processions for a day at the time.

Yadav was first elected as an MLA in 2013, winning from the Ujjain South seat, and between 2011 and 2013, he served as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC). In July 2020, he was made the education minister. While he was the education minister, he made the announcement that the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas would be available as an optional subject in colleges.

Another of his prominent decisions was renaming the position of vice-chancellor state universities from ‘Kulpati’ to ‘Kulguru’. Born and brought up in Ujjain, Yadav holds a doctoral degree from the region’s Vikram University apart from a bachelor's degree in law.

The BJP won a total of 163 seats in Madhya Pradesh, out of a possible 230, retaining power in the state despite Congress's best attempts.

(With DHNS inputs)