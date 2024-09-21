Woman with injuries on face found at secluded place in MP's Khargone, hospitalised; probe on

Khargone (MP): A 40-year-old woman was found with injury marks on face at a secluded place in Jam Gate area of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, following which she was admitted to a hospital, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who was found on Friday evening, is unable to record her statement due to the injuries, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manohar Singh Gavli said.

Jam Gate, where she was found, is located on the border of Indore and Khargone districts. A few days back, two Army officers were assaulted by a group of men, who also gang-raped one of their women friends on the Indore side of this historical monument.