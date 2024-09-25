Maharani Lakshmi Bai 'national hero', don't divide history on 'communal politics': Delhi High Court to Shahi Idgah committee

The bench further said, “Look at the wordings which have been used for the single judge. Withdraw these pleadings please and give us an apology letter. This is scandalous. Absolutely scandalous. Communal politics being played through court. Do communal politics outside the court. Don’t use us in the process. She is a national hero. This is not fair what you people are doing.” “The intent, it seems, is to do communal politics through court. Rani Lakshmi Bai has nothing to do with religion. In case the land belonged to you, you should have volunteered yourself,” it said.