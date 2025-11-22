<p>Mumbai: In a remarkable display of courage, discipline, and endurance, 10-year-old Aanvi Shailesh Suvarna, a grade 4 student of Omkar International School, Dombivli, successfully completed a 17-kilometre open-sea swim from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India in the early hours of Friday — transforming her 10th birthday into a historic milestone.</p><p>A resident of Dombivli with family roots in South Mangaluru, Aanvi began her swimming journey at Yash Gymkhana, where she astonishingly learned to swim in just eight days. Watching senior swimmers train inspired her to pursue open-sea swimming, and her parents soon recognized her potential.</p>.Maharashtra youth's suicide over Hindi-Marathi language row sparks outrage.<p>Aanvi began her swim at 2:26 AM, diving into the moonlit Arabian Sea after offering prayers and applying protective grease to her body. The attempt was supervised by Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatics Association observer Sunil Mayekar, ensuring professional monitoring throughout the journey.</p><p>At 5:11 AM, after 2 hours and 44 minutes of uninterrupted swimming, she touched the final marker at the Gateway of India, earning recognition as one of the youngest swimmers in Maharashtra — and the country — to complete a 17 km open-sea route.</p><p>Throughout the challenging route, Aanvi encountered conditions typical of long-distance open-water swimming: rapid shifts between warm and icy-cold water, small fish nibbling at her skin, discomfort caused by polluted or oily waters, strong tidal currents and swirling waves, disturbance from large passing ships, limited visibility due to darkness and nausea triggered by oil patches near the Gateway of India.</p><p>She had undergone rigorous, systematic training under the guidance of coaches Vilas Mane, Ravi Navale at Yash Gymkhana and Santosh Patil for sea-practice sessions at Uran. </p><p>She also participated in open-sea competitions in Malvan and Goa, earning appreciation for her natural ability, stamina, and discipline.</p><p>As Aanvi approached the Gateway of India at dawn, the atmosphere turned jubilant.</p><p>Her parents, coaches, relatives, supporters, and gymkhana staff welcomed her with flowers, cheers, and immense pride. Still wearing her pink swim cap and holding her trophy, Aanvi flashed a radiant smile that symbolised her determination and success.</p><p>The owners and staff of Yash Gymkhana, including Raju Wadnerkar, congratulated her and praised her unwavering dedication.</p>