12 from Maharashtra chosen for Padma awards

Mumbai: Former Union minister and Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, renowned music director Pyarelal and noted Marathi filmmaker Rajdutt are among the 12 personalities from Maharashtra selected for the prestigious Padma awards this year.

Hormusji N Cama (literature and education-journalism), Ashwini Mehta (medicine), Ram Naik (public affairs), Dattatraya Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt (art), Pyarelal Sharma (art) and Kundan Vyas (literature and education-journalism) will receive the Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Shri awardees from the state are Uday Deshpande (sports), Manohar Dole (medicine), Zahir Kazi (literature and education), Chandrashekar Meshram (medicine), Kalpana Morparia (trade and industry) and Shankar Baba Pundalikrao Papalkar (social work).