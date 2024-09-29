12 held after raid at gambling den in Nagpur; 2 cops suspended, 1 transferred

Nagpur: Police have raided a gambling den in Maharashtra's Nagpur district and arrested 12 persons besides seizing Rs 3.6 lakh cash and other items, officials said on Sunday.

Following the raid, two police personnel were suspended while another cop was transferred for failing to take appropriate action against the illegal activity in their area, they said.

Based on credible information, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Mhaske and his team raided the gambling den in Amgaon area on Thursday, which was apparently running for weeks, a Nagpur rural police official said.