14 injured as tempo hits bus on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The bus veered off the highway, overturned and fell into a 20-foot-deep ditch on the roadside.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 08:53 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 08:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentMumbai-Pune Expressway

