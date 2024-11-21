14 injured as tempo hits bus on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

<p>Mumbai: Fourteen persons were injured after a tempo hit a private bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at around 3 am when the bus carrying 11 persons was on way to Mumbai from Sangola.</p>.<p>The brakes of a tempo transporting chickens failed following which the vehicle hit the bus from behind, the official said.</p>.<p>The bus veered off the highway, overturned and fell into a 20-foot-deep ditch on the roadside, he said.</p>.Two killed, 18 injured in bus-truck collision in Nashik district.<p>Eleven persons onboard the bus, including the driver, and three tempo occupants were injured, the official said.</p>.<p>The bus passengers were later rescued. They were treated for minor injuries at a civic-run hospital in Khopoli and later allowed to go.</p>.<p>The three tempo occupants received serious injuries. They were undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital in Kalamboli near Panvel, the official said.</p>.<p>The Khopoli police were conducting a probe into the incident, the official added. </p>