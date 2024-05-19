22 visually-impaired youths from Pune set off on a trip to the Himalayas

Mumbai: A team of 22 visually-impaired youth from Mamta Andha Anath Kalyan Kendra, in association with Swaroopseva, Giripremi, and Love Care Share Foundation in Pune, left on a Himalayan trip by train.

The team will have a three-day stay at Naggar, a village of historical cultural heritage in Himachal Pradesh.

The fun of a long train journey, experiencing the cool climate of the Himalayas, a short trek in the Himalayas, and tasting different types of food will be enjoyed by youngsters during this Himalayan tour.