22 visually-impaired youths from Pune set off on a trip to the Himalayas

Mumbai: A team of 22 visually-impaired youth from Mamta Andha Anath Kalyan Kendra, in association with Swaroopseva, Giripremi, and Love Care Share Foundation in Pune, left on a Himalayan trip by train.
The team will have a three-day stay at Naggar, a village of historical cultural heritage in Himachal Pradesh.
The fun of a long train journey, experiencing the cool climate of the Himalayas, a short trek in the Himalayas, and tasting different types of food will be enjoyed by youngsters during this Himalayan tour.
Experienced mountaineers from Giripremi, volunteers from Swaroopseva, and Love Care Share Foundation will be helping the blind youth in making this unique trip to the Himalayas.
The trek is being organized under the guidance of Umesh Zirpe, Senior Mountaineer, Giripremi and Ajit Patel, President, Swaroopseva.
Published 19 May 2024, 04:33 IST