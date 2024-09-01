3 teachers booked for cheating colleague by obtaining loans fraudulently in Thane

Thane: Three women teachers have been booked for allegedly cheating a colleague in Thane, a police official said on Sunday.

The Bhiwandi Town police station official said one of the accused convinced the victim to take a loan of Rs 10 lakh from a nationalised bank and give it to her. The incident took place in July 2020.

"The accused repaid Rs 3 lakh but on the pretext of paying back the remaining amount took the victim's Aadhaar and PAN cards and used them to take another loan from a cooperative bank. She took a loan of Rs 15 lakh on the victim's name. The other two accused in the case acted as witnesses," he said.