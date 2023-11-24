Aaditya calls Shinde-led Maharashtra govt unconstitutional, predicts 'change in 2024' at Centre, state

On a whirlwind tour of the coastal Konkan districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, Aaditya lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

“The ensuing winter session of Maharashtra legislature (in Nagpur) is going to be the last for this ‘khokhe’ (boxes) government (Maha Yuti) and it would be the last for us as opposition (Maha Vikas Aghadi)…let me tell you, in 2024 there is going to be change in Maharashtra and the Centre,” he said.

“This is an unconstitutional government…it has few days left, this government will not exist after 31 December, 2023,” he added.

The statement comes at a time when the disqualification proceedings vis-a-vis two factions of Shiv Sena - headed by Shinde and Thackeray - are being heard before Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.