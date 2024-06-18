Aaditya Thackeray writes to new Civil Aviation Minister on long-pending demands regarding airports in Maharashtra

The airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (then Aurangabad) was named 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport' and the new airport coming up in Navi Mumbai was named as 'D.B. Patil International Airport.'

“Repeated requests were made to implement the same, but the earlier BJP government, that has been anti-Maharashtra, did not pay heed to the requests made by the MVA government and the citizens of Maharashtra,” he said.

Aaditya, the president of Yuva Sena and a former minister, said that the government had also begun work to initiate an airport in Palghar district, that could be a third airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, thereby supporting the region and west coast of India, in passenger and cargo traffic.

“This proposal too, despite repeated requests, was being ignored by the BJP….you representing a strong regional force and understanding sentiments and emotions of states, would hopefully take up our requests and give honour and respect to the state of Maharashtra,” he said.