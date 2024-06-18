Aaditya Thackeray writes to new Civil Aviation Minister on long-pending demands regarding airports in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has reminded the BJP-led Centre of Maharashtra's long-pending demand to rename the airports in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai and the pending proposal for a new airport in Palghar district.
The proposals were sent when the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power in Maharashtra from November 2019-June 2022.
Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray, who is an MLA from Worli, has sent a letter to newly-appointed Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.
In the letter, Aaditya said that with the inclusion of N Chandrababu Naidu-headed TDP into the NDA, people are looking for more 'inclusive voices' in governance and believe that democracy will be protected.
"Sir, I write to you, seeking your intervention on an issue that is truly simple, yet due to the malice of the BJP towards Maharashtra, has been pending for the past 4 years. Two airports were renamed by the MVA government, during its term, and the proposals were sent to the Union government thereafter,” he said.
The airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (then Aurangabad) was named 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport' and the new airport coming up in Navi Mumbai was named as 'D.B. Patil International Airport.'
“Repeated requests were made to implement the same, but the earlier BJP government, that has been anti-Maharashtra, did not pay heed to the requests made by the MVA government and the citizens of Maharashtra,” he said.
Aaditya, the president of Yuva Sena and a former minister, said that the government had also begun work to initiate an airport in Palghar district, that could be a third airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, thereby supporting the region and west coast of India, in passenger and cargo traffic.
“This proposal too, despite repeated requests, was being ignored by the BJP….you representing a strong regional force and understanding sentiments and emotions of states, would hopefully take up our requests and give honour and respect to the state of Maharashtra,” he said.
