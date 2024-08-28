Aam Aadmi Party reaches out to Manoj Jarange-Patil, supports his cause for Maratha reservation

“We congratulated Manoj Jarange-Patil for his leadership and mass movement for Maratha reservation.The AAP is also a product of a people’s movement and is evidence of active political participation as the only way to effect social change,” Mascarenhas.

According to him, the delegation told Jarange-Patil about the AAP government’s revolutionary work in Delhi and Punjab, under the leadership of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The governance revolution of free world class education, healthcare, free potable water supply, free electricity without corruption and without debt needs to be implemented in Maharashtra too. We invited him to Delhi to see our development model first hand,” said Mascarenhas.

“We had a positive and constructive discussion with Manoj Jarange-Patil about Maharashtra’s future. The AAP supports his movement and is with him in his fight for the rights of the Marathi people,” he said.

“We are in sync with regard to defeating fascist and autocratic forces. Maharashtra has also shown the way to the country for progressive politics and the upcoming state elections will be no different,” said Katke.