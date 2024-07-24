Activist Jarange suspends fast over Maratha quota, gets into verbal duel with BJP ahead of Maharashtra polls

Talking to reporters in the morning, he said, "My community says they want me alive. There is tremendous pressure from the community (to end fast). If I die, it would cause a division within the community. Therefore, I have decided to suspend my fast." In Mumbai, Shamburaj Desai, Maharashtra excise minister and a member of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said he held a review meeting of the assurances given to Jarange by the state government in the past.