Ahmednagar civic chief, aide booked by corruption body for demanding Rs 8 lakh bribe

Mumbai: In a shocking development, Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation's (AMC) commissioner and administrator Dr Pankaj Jawale and his aide have been booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a case of alleged bribery.

The ACB registered a case against Jawale (47), a Class-1 officer and Sridhar Deshpande (48), a typist-clerk, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8 lakhs from a real estate developer.

This is one of the recent incidents in which a senior officer has been booked on charges of corruption.