Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Engine oil pressure dropped to zero: Air India's Mumbai-bound B777 plane returns to Delhi due to right engine issue

The plane, carrying around 335 people, was airborne for nearly an hour before returning to Delhi. The aircraft made an emergency landing, they added.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 07:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 06:00 IST
India NewsAviationAir India

Follow us on :

Follow Us