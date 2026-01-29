Menu
india

Ajit Pawar demise | People favour Sunetra Pawar's entry in Maharashtra cabinet, says NCP leader Narhari Zirwal

"We will talk to the leadership about it and take a decision,'' Zirwal, who was a close confidant of Ajit Pawar, told a news channel after the leader's funeral in Baramati.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 10:41 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 10:41 IST
