Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader demands reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a significant development, a senior leader of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is part of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) coalition, has demanded political reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra besides in jobs and education.

The demand has come from NCP vice president Saleem Sarang, who is among those who had been demanding reservation for Muslims over decades.

However, the fresh demand includes political reservation.

Sarang also threatened to undertake protests and take to the streets to demand reservation for Muslims.

“None of the big parties fielded any Muslim candidate. There is not a single Muslim MP from Maharashtra. There is not a single Muslim minister in the Narendra Modi government,” Sarang said.

Sarang’s statement comes in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, scheduled in October.