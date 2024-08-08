Ajit Pawar puts pink bus in full throttle as NCP launches campaign for Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar set pink bus on full throttle as he launched the campaign of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls highlighting the 'Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' and other schemes of the Maha Yuti government on Thursday.

"For someone committed to the welfare of the people, people are like God,” said Pawar as he launched the 'Jan Sanman Yatra' from the onion and adivasi belt of Dindori in Nashik district.

With top leaders, Ajit Pawar, who is considered to be one of the best administrators and experienced politicians in the state, is travelling in a bus which is painted pink - the new theme colour of the NCP, which carries the iconic clock symbol.

With the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls expected in October, the Yatra is a massive outreach programme.