Ajit Pawar puts pink bus in full throttle as NCP launches campaign for Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar set pink bus on full throttle as he launched the campaign of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls highlighting the 'Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' and other schemes of the Maha Yuti government on Thursday.
"For someone committed to the welfare of the people, people are like God,” said Pawar as he launched the 'Jan Sanman Yatra' from the onion and adivasi belt of Dindori in Nashik district.
With top leaders, Ajit Pawar, who is considered to be one of the best administrators and experienced politicians in the state, is travelling in a bus which is painted pink - the new theme colour of the NCP, which carries the iconic clock symbol.
With the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls expected in October, the Yatra is a massive outreach programme.
Speaking about the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Ajit Pawar said: “The opposition had successes in spreading fake narrative…like the Constitution is going to be changed…the reservations to be scrapped.”
In the Budget 2024-25, Ajit Pawar, who is the state Finance Minister, had announced a number of new welfare schemes for women, youth, farmers and marginalized groups. The schemes address the concerns of the people of Maharashtra and the purpose of this yatra is to make them aware of its benefits.
“It is my job to help the people of my state, I am not a king, I am a servant of the people and will do everything possible to improve their lives,” said Ajit Pawar.
“Of all the budgets that I have presented in my political career, I can proudly say that I am most proud of this year’s budget. Through Ladki Bahin Yojana the government is going to empower the mothers and daughters of the state by directly transferring money in their accounts. This will help women of the state stand on their own feet and live with self-respect,” he said.
He underlined how these schemes will be a game changer for the lives of lakhs of sisters, mother and daughters of Maharashtra. Divulging the details of the scheme, he appealed to women to avail the benefits of this scheme and asserted that Maha Yuti government will leave no stone unturned for the empowerment of women in the state.
The Jan Sanman Yatra will stay in North Maharashtra for 5 days and cover 11 Assembly constituencies of four districts.
Published 08 August 2024, 11:14 IST