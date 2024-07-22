Ajit Pawar undertakes whirlwind tour of Maharashtra on 65th birthday

Mumbai: As he turned 65, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar undertook a whirlwind tour communicating with the women of Maharashtra.
In the morning, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, presented a white rose to him. Besides, banners were put up by his admirers at several places hailing him as 'future Chief Minister'.
During his tour in Parner, Ahilyanagar, Shrigonda and Karjat, Ajit Pawar, the state’s Finance and Planning Minister, spoke extensively about the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by the Maha Yuti government.
“My family told me to celebrate the birthday at home but I insisted that I will work more than usual so that I can contribute in making the lives of my sisters better. I am sure the budget that was presented last month would improve the living standards of people across Maharashtra,” said Ajit Pawar.
He also helped women in filling the forms for this scheme to ensure that all the women are benefitted from the scheme.
Dozens of women tied Rakhi to Ajit Pawar expressing their gratitude for introducing and executing the scheme, which would help women, aged between 21-65 years, receive Rs 1,500 per month, subject to fulfilment of conditions.
“We are giving a direct monthly transfer of Rs 1,500 to women in their bank accounts so that they can take care of their kids, can provide them with nutritious diet and deposit their school fee. We understand that the lives of women are dedicated to their families and they spend their time and energy for their well-being. So, I also have a responsibility to take care of all my sisters who are taking care of their families. My entire life has been dedicated to public service,” said Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA from Baramati.
According to him, the Maha Yuti government has given three free LPG cylinders per year under Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana to the ST, SC, and EWS families has been a huge relief for the economically deprived section of the society.
He also reminded people about the monthly apprenticeship of Rs 10,000 that Maharashtra government is providing to the youth under Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana.
Published 22 July 2024, 11:23 IST