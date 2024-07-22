Ajit Pawar undertakes whirlwind tour of Maharashtra on 65th birthday

Mumbai: As he turned 65, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar undertook a whirlwind tour communicating with the women of Maharashtra.

In the morning, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, presented a white rose to him. Besides, banners were put up by his admirers at several places hailing him as 'future Chief Minister'.

During his tour in Parner, Ahilyanagar, Shrigonda and Karjat, Ajit Pawar, the state’s Finance and Planning Minister, spoke extensively about the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by the Maha Yuti government.