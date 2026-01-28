Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Pawar's demise | Will 40 NCP MLAs go back to Sharad Pawar? Devendra Fadnavis has tough task ahead

The new NCP National President also needs to be elected.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 16:50 IST
NCPSharad PawarDevendra FadnavisAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us