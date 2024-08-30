Ajit Pawar's moves expose fissures in BJP-led Maharashtra alliance

Mumbai: The fissures within the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation in Maharashtra have been laid out in the open in the wake of the surprising moves of Ajit Pawar following the collapse of the grand bronze statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Rajkot Fort in Malvan in the coastal Sindhudurg district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP President, have held back-to-back meetings in the wake of the incident.

Over the last three days, Ajit Pawar has sprung three surprises - an apology to the 13 crore people of the state for the collapse of the state of Shivaji Maharaj and the state-wide silent protest of NCP demanding action against those who erred followed by a visit to the site.

The 35-foot tall statue of Shivaji Maharaj with a sword in his hand - was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg coinciding with Navy Day celebrations on December 4, 2023. However, within months it collapsed - leading to a big political issue in Maharashtra.

The leadership of Maha Yuti involving BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are introspecting over the way the issue has been handled and also the voices within which have gone public.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots, had to go on the backfoot because of the ruckus during the Maha Vikas Aghadi morcha at the statue site when Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Narayan Rane and his elder son Dr Nilesh Rane entered, and their arguments with the police and clash with MVA workers, particularly belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) has released photos of sculptor Jaideep Apte with Rane’s younger son and Malvan MLA Nitesh Rane.