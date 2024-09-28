Ambergris worth Rs 6 crore seized from car, three held

Thane: Crime branch seized over 5 kg ambergris (whale vomit) with an estimated value of Rs 6.20 crore from a car in Dombivli township in Thane district, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced by the digestive system of sperm whales and is used in perfumery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters that police acted on an input and intercepted a car in Manpada area on Friday.