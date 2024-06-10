Amid resentment after LS polls debacle, Cabinet expansion in offing in Maharashtra

Since the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises 288 members, the maximum ministers that the government can have is 43 - which means 14 more can be accommodated. It may be mentioned, the current council-of-ministers have all ministers of Cabinet-rank.

In the expansion, which is expected to be undertaken before the monsoon session, few ministers of state would be sworn in.

The government would also make efforts to recommend the names for the 12 vacancies in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the quota of the Governor.

The heightened political activities come at a time when the Congress-led alliance has started luring the MLAs of Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Pawar-led NCP.

In the third edition of Narendra Modi-government, Maharashtra could get six berths only - which include four for BJP, one from Shiv Sena and one from RPI (Athawale). The NCP has not a ministry as it refused to settle for a minister of state and insisted on a cabinet berth.