Amit Shah describes Sharad Pawar as ‘chief of corrupts', Uddhav Thackeray as 'leader of Aurangzeb fan club'

Mumbai: As he launched BJP’s preparations for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Sharad Pawar as “corruption ka sargana” and Uddhav Thackeray as “leader of Aurangzeb fan club”.
Coming down heavily on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that his arrogance would be crushed after the Congress’ defeat in the ensuing Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.
Shah, the BJP’s chief strategist also praised the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) dispensation in Maharashtra for launching multiple schemes aimed at welfare of the people.
“As far as the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar is concerned, it is they only who had given reservation to the Marathas,” said Shah.
Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Pakistan has been silenced by way of air-strikes and surgical-strikes. “Let me assure you, in another two years, Naxalism would be wiped out,” he said.
“If we combine the seats won by Congress in the past 3 elections, even then they can not breach the 240-seat mark… In this election, the people of India have given Modi their stamp of approval. BJP has stood victorious for the third time,” he said.
Shah was speaking at the grand convention of Maharashtra BJP office bearers in Pune.
Published 21 July 2024, 11:19 IST