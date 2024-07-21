Amit Shah describes Sharad Pawar as ‘chief of corrupts', Uddhav Thackeray as 'leader of Aurangzeb fan club'

Mumbai: As he launched BJP’s preparations for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Sharad Pawar as “corruption ka sargana” and Uddhav Thackeray as “leader of Aurangzeb fan club”.

Coming down heavily on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that his arrogance would be crushed after the Congress’ defeat in the ensuing Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Shah, the BJP’s chief strategist also praised the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) dispensation in Maharashtra for launching multiple schemes aimed at welfare of the people.