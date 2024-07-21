'Anand marte nahi': Eknath Shinde remembers his guru Dighe

A firerand leader, Dighe (January 27, 1951 - August 26, 2001), popularly known as ‘Dharmaveer’, was one of the close associates of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray - and commanded respect and influence in the Thane belt which neighbours the financial capital of Mumbai.

Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, a biographical film on Dighe - was released on May 13, 2022.

The sequel - Dharmaveer 2 : Mukkam Post Thane, would be released on August 9, 2024.

The sequel’s muhurat was held on November 27, 2023.

The film is directed by Pravin Tarde. Dighe, who remained a bachelor, died, aged 50, because of a heart-attack after a road accident in Thane.

The influential leader used to sport a long beard and saffron tilak, a lot of rings in his fingers, and was known for his simplicity, loyalty and honesty.

“I always had the blessings of Dighe Saheb…today in the gathering, his sister could not come, but her husband and son are there…when I became the chief minister she told me that Dighe Saheb had told her that I would lead Maharashtra one day,” Shinde said amid thunderous applause.