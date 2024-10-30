Another death threat to Salman Khan received by Mumbai police; Rs 2 cr ransom sought

<p>Actor Salman Khan on Wednesday got another death threat, with a Rs 2 crore ransom demand. The threat was received by the Mumbai police.</p>.<p>While more details are awaited in this case, the Bollywood star has been on the receiving end of such threats even as jailed gangster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lawrence-bishnoi-prisons-fail-to-stop-a-career-in-crime-3250485">Lawrence Bishnoi</a> has trained guns on him over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/explained-why-the-blackbuck-is-so-sacred-for-the-bishnoi-community-3234378">blackbuck</a> killing -- an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community. </p><p>The Mumbai police on Tuesday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbai-police-arrest-man-in-noida-for-issuing-death-threat-to-salman-khan-zeeshan-siddique-3253229">arrested</a> a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>