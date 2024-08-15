Another Pawar vs Pawar battle on cards? Ajit's youngest son may contest against nephew Yugendra in Baramati

Mumbai: In a statement that sent ripples in Maharashtra’s political circles, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar displayed lack of enthusiasm to contest polls and said it is for his party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), to decide whether his younger son Jay Pawar will contest from the Baramati seat in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.

As the 65-year-old Ajit Pawar traverses through Maharashtra as part of Jan Salman Yatra, his statements are generating a buzz.

Over the last week, he had said that it was a wrong decision to field his wife Sunetra Pawar in the Lok Sabha seat of Baramati against his cousin sister Supriya Sule, who won the elections and that leaders of the Maha Yuti (NDA) must think before speaking about NCP (SP) supremo and his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar has won the Lok Sabha seat of Baramati once and has been winning the Baramati Assembly seat for a record seven times - and in the last 35 years, he has been minister, Deputy Chief Minister five times and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly.