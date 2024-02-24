Ashok Chavan strikes a blow to Congress in Nanded

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday struck a blow to the Congress when 55 former corporators from the grand old party from Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) in Nanded joined the BJP.

Chavan, a two-time ex-Chief Minister and former state Congress President, has recently joined the BJP and entered the Rajya Sabha.

Chavan hails from the Nanded district of Marathwada region.