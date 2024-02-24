Ashok Chavan strikes a blow to Congress in Nanded

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday struck a blow to the Congress when 55 former corporators from the grand old party from Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) in Nanded joined the BJP.
Chavan, a two-time ex-Chief Minister and former state Congress President, has recently joined the BJP and entered the Rajya Sabha.
Chavan hails from the Nanded district of Marathwada region.
In the 2017 elections to the NWCMC, under Chavan’s leadership, the Congress won 73 of the 81 seats - in what was a clean sweep.
Chavan said that they joined the BJP because of the faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “They want to be part of the mainstream and carry out development,” he said.
“As many as 55 former corporators have joined BJP and in days to come more would join,” said close Chavan aide and former MLC Amarnath Rajurkar, who too had entered the BJP.
