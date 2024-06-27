ASI order over performing rituals in temples in Devgiri Fort sparks row

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order discouraging performing pooja in temples located in the Devgiri (Daulatabad) Fort complex in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has drawn criticism from different quarters, including the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT).

According to the order, performing pooja or any other rituals in these temples of the centuries-old fortified citadel protected by the ASI will be a breach of law.

As per the June 4 order which surfaced on social media platforms on Thursday, priest of Bharat Mata Temple located on the fort's foothills, Raju Kanjune, has been stopped from performing rituals.