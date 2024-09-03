At least 12 dead due to heavy rain in Maharashtra's Marathawada region

The Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna were the worst-affected districts, reports reaching Mumbai said on Tuesday.

“There are moderate to dense clouds over parts of Marathwada, North Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining areas,” according to KS Hosalikar, Scientist-G and Head of IMD-Pune, IMD.

In the last 24 hours, the Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna districts, on an average, have reported over 100 mm rainfall.

The NDRF has rescued several people from the affected districts.

Kalamnuri MLA and Hingoli Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar was seen wading through deep waters and reaching flood-affected areas to rescue stranded people.

More than 100 animals have died in the floods.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that the administration should provide immediate help by draft panchnama of affected crop fields so that the relief could be extended.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning , light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Beed, Dhule, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Pune in next 24 hours,” the Hingoli district collector’s office said.