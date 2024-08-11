Aurangzeb, Abdali narrative hots up Maharashtra politics as war of words intensifies between BJP, Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: The war-of-words between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP intensified further ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls with the former Chief Minister saying that people of Ayodhya has made “BJP-mukt Ram” even as the saffron party retaliated by saying that it’s formal ally has left the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and now carrying the “palki” of Aurangzeb.

The fight has taken a new turn a few days ago after BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Thackeray as “leader of the Aurangzeb Fan Club” after which the latter has called him the heir of Ahmed Shah Abdali, the founder of modern Afghanistan, who invaded the Indian subcontinent eight times between 1748 and 1767 and led the invading army during the Third Battle of Panipat against the Maratha Confederacy in 1761.

Addressing a meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers in Thane district on Saturday evening, Thackeray said: “People of Ayodhya has made BJP-mukt Ram” - a reference to the defeat of BJP’s Lallu Singh against Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.