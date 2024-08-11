Aurangzeb, Abdali narrative hots up Maharashtra politics as war of words intensifies between BJP, Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: The war-of-words between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP intensified further ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls with the former Chief Minister saying that people of Ayodhya has made “BJP-mukt Ram” even as the saffron party retaliated by saying that it’s formal ally has left the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and now carrying the “palki” of Aurangzeb.
The fight has taken a new turn a few days ago after BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Thackeray as “leader of the Aurangzeb Fan Club” after which the latter has called him the heir of Ahmed Shah Abdali, the founder of modern Afghanistan, who invaded the Indian subcontinent eight times between 1748 and 1767 and led the invading army during the Third Battle of Panipat against the Maratha Confederacy in 1761.
Addressing a meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers in Thane district on Saturday evening, Thackeray said: “People of Ayodhya has made BJP-mukt Ram” - a reference to the defeat of BJP’s Lallu Singh against Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.
"My sainiks (Shiv Sena (UBT) workers) are my ‘wagh-nakh' (tiger-claw weapon associated with Shivaji Maharaj with which he killed Bijapur sultanate general Afzal Khan in 1659)…that is why I do not fear Abdali," Thackeray said amid thunderous applause.
Reacting to Thackeray’s comments, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “The leader of the Aurangzeb Fan Club Janab Uddhav Thackeray went to Thane and spoke out BJP-mukt Ram…that will not happen in his lifetime…he left bhagwa (saffron) and distanced himself from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj…you are carrying the palanquin of Aurangzeb's successors…people have not forgotten the green flags in your rallies.”
Bawankule further said that Muslim community has now protested outside Matoshree as he has not taken a stand on the Wakf Board issue despite having nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. “This is the beginning of your downfall. For personal gains, you forgot )Balasaheb Thackeray)…,the public will not forgive you,” he said.
Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said: "Abdali enjoys that Marathi people are fighting with each other”. “These people have taken supari (contracts) from Abdali," Raut said, however, did not name anyone.
Published 11 August 2024, 10:42 IST