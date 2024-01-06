Ayodhya snub prompts Thackeray to visit Nashik temple on Jan 22

Mumbai: With no invitation to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the January 22 grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple in Ayodhya so far, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head has decided to visit Kalaram temple in Nashik on that day and perform a ‘maha aarti’ on the bank of river Godavari.
The Kalaram temple is located in the Panchwati area of Nashik, the pilgrimage capital of the state. The temple derives its name from a black statue of Lord and the sanctum sanctorum also houses the idols of Sita Mata and Laxman.
It is believed that they had stayed in the Panchvati area during their exile.
It may be mentioned, late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray has been one of the pillars of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
“The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla is a matter of pride and self-respect. On that day, we will visit the Kalaram temple at 6.30 pm where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and legendary social reformer Sane Guruji had to stage protests. At 7.30 pm, we will hold a maha aarti on the banks of the Godavari river," Thackeray said.
In 1930, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the social reformer and chief architect of Constitution, had led a protest at the Kalaram temple to seek entry of Dalits into the temple.
Talking to reporters here after paying respects to his mother, the late Meenatai Thackeray, popularly called Masaheb, on her birth anniversary.
Incidentally, a day after on 23 January, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to launch the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.
January 23 marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Balasaheb Thackeray.
On that day, the Shiv Sena (UBT) have planned an open convention and public rally at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan in Nashik that will be addressed by the top leadership, including Thackeray.