Ayodhya snub prompts Thackeray to visit Nashik temple on Jan 22

Mumbai: With no invitation to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the January 22 grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple in Ayodhya so far, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head has decided to visit Kalaram temple in Nashik on that day and perform a ‘maha aarti’ on the bank of river Godavari.

The Kalaram temple is located in the Panchwati area of Nashik, the pilgrimage capital of the state. The temple derives its name from a black statue of Lord and the sanctum sanctorum also houses the idols of Sita Mata and Laxman.

It is believed that they had stayed in the Panchvati area during their exile.